Police reward

The State Police on Friday announced a reward of Rs.2 lakh for persons who provide actionable intelligence on the unsolved murder of a woman in Alappuzha in August 2015.

Unknown assailants had trespassed into the house of Jalaja and bludgeoned her to death before escaping with cash, gold ornaments and her mobile phone. The police suspect the crime to have occurred sometime after 1 p.m. on August 13 last year.

For more information, contact K. Baburaj, Dy.SP, at 9497990196 or e-mail him at crmbrnchalpy.pol @kerala.gov.in.— Special Correspondent

