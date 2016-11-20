Police intelligence chief facing anti-graft probe

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday told a special court here that R. Sreelekha, chief of the State Police Intelligence, was facing a preliminary anti-corruption inquiry on the basis of a complaint of corruption and nepotism.

The probe related to the period she had served as State Transport Commissioner (STC).

The court was considering a private plea that Ms. Sreelekha be prosecuted for corruption. A. Baharudeen, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, presided.

The probe revolved around an internal report that “faulted” Ms. Sreelekha for serious wrongdoings as the STC.

Tomin J. Thachankery, who succeeded Ms. Sreelekha as STC, had submitted the controversial inquiry report that called for a Vigilance inquiry against her. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran referred it to the Chief Secretary for “perusal” in July. The court has also asked the government to explain within 15 days why no action had been taken on the report so far.

The report mainly accused Ms. Sreelekha of having misused public funds earmarked for road safety projects to “pave a private road” leading to her house.

It also strongly hinted at the possibility of corruption in the “illegal” transfers executed by her as STC. The report alleged that Ms. Sreelekha had toured foreign countries without sanction and “private persons” had sponsored her visit.

The report also “faulted” Ms. Sreelekha for the “illegal” purchase of air-conditioners and vehicles using public funds set aside exclusively for road safety projects.

The Vigilance was also looking into Ms. Sreelekha’s appointment of consultants, advertisements given to the media “without” sanction, and “misuse of the STC’s official vehicle, laptop and mobile phone even after she had entered on leave”.

Mr. Thachankery’s report leaned heavily on certain media reports that portrayed Ms. Sreelekha’s actions as STC in unfavourable light. It also recommended that evidence be collected from journalists.

Informed sources said the government was reportedly satisfied with the explanation rendered by Ms. Sreelekha and that it probably saw no ground for a Vigilance inquiry against her.

However, they did not discount the possibility that Ms. Sreelekha might face departmental action in the light of the court’s intervention.

The ADGP was not immediately available for comment.

She told The Hindu that she was “out of town and now busy at a conference”.