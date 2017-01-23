Police gear up to launch SOFT campaign

The Thiruvananthapuram city and Rural police have geared up to implement the Save Our Fellow Traveller (SOFT) campaign, which is a component of Subhayatra, the traffic awareness and safety project of the Kerala Police.

As many as 1,200 volunteers have been imparted training in the district to handle cases involving first-aid and trauma care. The campaign is being implemented in areas coming under 26 police circles in the district.

The training programme, conducted under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Manoj Abraham, was undertaken by a team comprising of Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bijoy, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) consultant T.V. Sasikumar and Dr. Shiju Stanley of Ananthapuri Hospitals, according to official sources.

As part of the awareness project, the Kerala Police will organise an exhibition at the Police Training College parade ground at Thycaud from January 24 to 28. Actor Jagathy Sreekumar will formally launch the exhibition that will feature a traffic park for children, a light and sound show on accidents and steps to avoid them and awareness classes on safe driving. Besides, there will also be painting and quiz competitions for children, a display of safety equipments in vehicles, magic show and puppet show. The exhibition will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and entry will be free for the public.

The programme will also have accident victims sharing their experiences at a platform, titled ‘Victims’ Day’, and also proposing steps to prevent road mishaps. The police will also present helmets to 30 motorists, identified to have complied with road safety rules. An exhibition of vintage cars will also be held.

Five programmes under the Subhayatra project will be formally launched at the Tagore Theatre on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran and actor Mohanlal, the goodwill ambassador of the project, will participate in the function.