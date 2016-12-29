Police gear up to ensure safe New Year’s Eve

While various programmes have been planned in the district to ring in the New Year, they will all come under the watchful eyes of the police.

As part of the tight security arrangements that have been planned, around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed across the district to see that revelries remained under control and were not used as cover for criminal activities.

According to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, restrictions have been set for outdoor functions in Thiruvananthapuram city. Permissions to use microphones have not been given for programmes planned to be held on beaches or other outdoor spots, he said.

While a blanket ban will not be imposed on any particular type of programmes like the one being implemented in Kochi, surveillance will be tightened across the city on New Year’s Eve.

“There will be no bar on musical parties that are being organised by various establishments. However, no parties will be permitted beyond 10 p.m. The urge to celebrate can be understood, but they must not inconvenience others. A balance is necessary on such occasions,” he said.

The police outposts in Kovalam and other tourist destinations will be strengthened with the deployment of additional personnel. Security arrangements in these areas will be taken in consultations with the Tourism Department. There will also be vehicle checks and patrolling across the city during the late hours of December 31.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police have geared up for a safe New Year’s Eve. While there will be no ‘special restrictions,’ additional forces will be deployed to wherever necessary, Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) K. Shefeen Ahamed said.

The Excise Department is also taking steps to stop sale and smuggling on liquor, tobacco and narcotic substances during the period. Stringent measures including vehicle checks are being undertaken at the check-posts. Control rooms have commenced functioning in each taluk.