Playing hookey? Not with this app

Bunking classes without informing the school authorities or habitually trooping in late may not be possible from Friday with the Third Bell Students Attendance Alert App, an initiative of the Department of Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE).

The app comes against the backdrop of students staying away from school or finding themselves in untoward situations or in accidents. Every day, the attendance is checked, and the parents of those who fail to report to school are informed immediately through free message using Third Bell. If this happens for two consecutive days without prior intimation, then a voice call goes to the parents’ phone through the IVRS facility in Third Bell.

Principals or those in charge may enter the VHSE website using the school login to regulate Third Bell. It can be used to send attendance report to parents through messages.

Third Bell has details of all VHSE students in the State, VHSE Director K.P. Noufal said.