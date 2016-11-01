Platinum jubilee has an LED glow

Minsiter for Local Self Government K.T. Jaleel inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebrations of the city Corporation here on Monday. Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed over the memorandum of understanding for the LED street lighting project to Mayor V.K. Prasanth at the function.

The LED project, to be executed by SIDCO, aims at replacing all the 84,000 street lights across the city with LED lights in a phased manner. The project will begin with a GPS survey of the existing streetlights across all the 100 wards of the Corporation.

Once the agreement is signed, the replacement of all the street lights with LED lights is expected to be completed in nine months. Due to the delay in the implementation of the LED street light project, the city Corporation had twice this year called tenders for maintenance and replacement of existing fluorescent lights.

As part of the function, poet Sugathakumari inaugurated the ONV Smrithi mandapam in the Corporation office premises.

The Mayor handed over the open defecation-free (ODF) declaration from councillors of the 21 wards of the Corporation to Shashi Tharoor, MP.

The Mayor honoured Ayyappan Pillai, member of the first Corporation council. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of the painting competition held as part of the Corporation’s Smart City project.