Plan to set up Ayurveda institute

The Health Department is in the process of preparing a project report for setting up an institute for research and development in Ayurveda in the State with Central assistance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the House on Tuesday.

Replying to questions by K. Muraleedharan on the proposed Global Ayurveda Village, a project planned by Kinfra, the Chief Minister said that though initially the project envisaged facilitating enterprises by private entrepreneurs, the government had now decided to give priority to the Health Department’s proposal.

The land for the project had to be identified by the Health Department, he added.

New projects

Kinfra has proposed several new projects, including a mega Food Park in Palakkad; Defence Park at Ottappalam, Palakkad; Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Kakkanad, Ernakulam; Footwear Cluster at Ramanattukara, Kozhikode; Spices Park at Thodupuzha, Idukki, Industrial Park at Mattannur; and Industrial Development Zones in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

The projects, when completed, were expected to invite investments to the tune of Rs.6,630 crore, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Industries Department was keen on showcasing the glory of Kannur handlooms, he said.