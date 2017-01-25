Pink Bus, RTC’s gift to women

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has commenced two Pink Bus services in the city.

The city fast services, which were flagged-off by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Tuesday, will conduct 15 trips a day to various parts of the city. The first bus will commence trip at 6.30 a.m. from East Fort and conduct service on the East Fort-Bypass-Venjaramoodu, Venjaramoodu-Kazhakuttam, and East Fort-Peroorkada routes. The last trip from Kazhakuttam will conclude at East Fort by 7.15 p.m.

The second bus will conduct service along East Fort-Medical College-Attingal, East Fort-Neeramankara, and Neeramankara-Kazhakuttam routes. Its trips will commence at East Fort at 7 a.m. and conclude there at 8.20 p.m.

The initiative meant exclusively for women comes a few months after the Kerala Police rolled out Pink Police Patrol to ensure security of women in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saseendran said a vehicle testing unit at Muttathara had commenced functioning. A computerised driving test centre would be launched there early next month.

Delivering the presidential address, V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, called for steps to ensure that the Eenchakkal bus terminal was made fully-functional.

KSRTC Managing Director M.G. Rajamanickam, Transport Commissioner S. Ananthakrishnan, Corporation councillor M.V. Jayalakshmi, KSRTEA general secretary C.K. Harikrishnan, and KSRTC Thiruvananthapuram regional officer C. Rajendran spoke.