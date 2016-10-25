Pinarayi warns lawyers of stringent action

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of stringent action against lawyers who are preventing mediapersons from entering court premises.

Replying to a submission by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the Assembly on Monday for withdrawing the cases registered against women reporters in connection with the skirmish that broke out on the Vigilance Court premises here last week, Mr. Vijayan said that a probe in the cases involving journalists and lawyers was progressing. A judicious decision would be made upon completion of the probe.

He said that instances of lawyers attempting to thwart the smooth functioning of journalists on court premises would not be allowed. The public opinion too was unanimous on the issue. Journalists and lawyers had their right to work.