Pilgrims will not be affected, says BJP

Demonetisation will not have any impact on Sabarimala pilgrimage as banks have made special arrangements for the pilgrims following a Reserve Bank of India directive, BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.

Mr. Rajasekharan, who held discussions with RBI regional director Narasimha Swamy, told reporters here on Wednesday that State Bank of Travancore and Dhanlaxmi Bank would open additional ATMs at Sannidhanam and special counters to provide currency of smaller denominaton to the pilgrims. Vested interests have unleashed a campaign in other States that there was a currency shortage in the State, but the functioning of banks in the State have become normal, he said.

Mr. Rajasekharan demanded that the Centre take urgent steps to help the cooperative sector.