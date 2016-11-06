Pattom St. Mary’s to go on air

This Children’s Day, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, will resound with the sound of the radio.

A venture of the school debate forum, the radio tentatively titled 40.16 will be heard in all 232 classrooms and on the school campus for 20 minutes every Friday afternoon.

Details of the name

The ‘40’ refers to the year the school was founded in the previous century, and the ‘16’ to the year the radio kicked off.

A 25-member team will be in charge of the operations. It will be led by class 11 student Akshaya S. Nair, who will be the student director.

School social science teacher Binny Sahithi who has had experience of setting up model radios in other schools, will be responsible for the programmes.

The curriculum will be at the core of the programmes on the radio.

The title song lyrics and music are by schoolteachers. This will be followed by ‘quote of the day’ on a prominent subject or person. Happy Friday will be a six-minute segment devoted to music.

School news will cover all prominent activities of the school over the week.

The segment Funday will present a mix of information and entertainment.

A quiz will cover subjects such as science, general knowledge, and maths. There will be interactions too. The radio’s logo, designed by class 12 student Shikha Sivaraman, was released recently by school Principal Fr. C.C. John by handing it over to school headmistress Asha Anny John.

A rehearsal will be held on November 11.

On the inaugural day, the radio will be broadcast for 30 minutes. It will include the Principal’s message and a violin recital.

