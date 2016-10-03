Party leaders line up in support of SBT employees

State Bank of Travancore (SBT) employees’ agitation took a new turn on Sunday with leaders of major political parties lining up in support and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan declaring major campaigns against the merger of the SBT with State Bank of India (SBI).

“At any cost Keralites have decided to keep the identity of SBT, which is Kerala’s own bank,” said Mr. Achuthanandan while inaugurating the agitation of the employees who are protesting against the plans of the SBT to cut back more than 1,000 temporary employees, as part of the merger.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V. M. Sudheeran also addressed the protesters here.

Retrenchment move

As per the directive given by the SBI, the SBT plans to retrench more than 1,000 casual employees as the merger of the premier bank of the State with the SBI will be completed this month end. Most of them have been working for more than 10 years with the bank.

Mr. Achuthanandan said that these employees would be retrenched by the management and plans were afoot to appoint such employees through ‘outsourcing’, a practice followed by the SBI.

Plea to banks

He requested the SBI and SBT managements to retain those who had completed at least three years of service.

In a letter to five associate banks which are to be merged with the parent, the SBI asked for the numbers of such employees in each associate bank.

This has been sent as an advisory to all associate banks of SBI, including the State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, the State Bank of Mysore, the State Bank of Travancore, the State Bank of Patiala and the State Bank of Hyderabad.

CPI(M) leader

