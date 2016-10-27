The government is for reducing the enhanced registration fee of partition deeds among family members announced in the revised budget for 2016-17, Minister for Finance T. M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr. Isaac was replying to the questions raised by the legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday during the motion of reference to the Subject Committee of the Kerala Finance Bill 2016.

The Finance Minister said it was for the Subject Committee to decide on whether to continue with the previous registration fee. A 3 per cent hike was proposed in the revised budget.

The Minister also informed the House that the government would take steps to withdraw the 5 per cent purchase tax for gold. — Special Correspondent