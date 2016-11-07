Panchayat member held on assault charges

A member of the Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat was arrested by the Poovar police for allegedly assaulting a school student. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jayan, 31, of Kanjiramkulam. He represents the Mavila ward in the grama panchayat.

He has been accused of assaulting a class 7 student on the premises of Kanjiramkulam Government High School on Thursday. The victim was later treated at the Pulluvila community health centre. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by the guardians of the victim, the police said.