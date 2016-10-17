Pact with SIDCO soon for LED street lights

The city Corporation is close to signing an agreement with SIDCO for installation of LED street lights across the city. The past two years have witnessed several rounds of discussions, postponements, and controversies over the street light project, which has perpetually been caught in the processing stage.

The recent discussions over were a few clauses in the agreement, which the local body had objected to.

“One of the clauses was that the Corporation will have to shell out money for repairs in case the street light is damaged after being hit by a vehicle. The Corporation stuck to its position that it will spend money only for damage caused by natural calamities. The SIDCO has agreed to this and a few other changes. The agreement is expected to be signed soon since much of the differences have been ironed out,” said an official of the Corporation’s engineering wing.

84,000 street lights

The ambitious project aims to replace all the 84,000 street lights across the city in a phased manner. The project will begin with a GPS survey of the existing street lights across all the 100 wards of the Corporation. This database will be useful in tracking faults and channelling repair works.

The SIDCO will buy back the existing fluorescent streetlights. A suggestion was put forward to give away the old street lights to nearby panchayats, but most panchayats were keen on accepting old street lights.

Once the agreement is signed, the replacement of all the street lights with LED lights is expected to be completed in nine months time. The lack of coverage in several areas even with the existing street lights is also a cause of concern. It has led to protests from the Opposition councillors on many occasions. Due to the delay in the implementation of the LED street light project, the city Corporation had called for tenders for maintenance and replacement of existing fluorescent lights twice this year.