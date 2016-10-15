PG courses

Spot admission will be held to vacant seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category in the MA, M.Sc., and M.Com. courses in government, aided, and self-financing colleges and University Institutes of Technology under the University of Kerala, at Senate Hall on Senate House campus, Palayam, on October 18. Admission will be conducted on the basis of rank from among those who register from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Seats vacant after the Scheduled Tribes category admissions will be transferred to the Scheduled Castes category. — Staff Reporter

The originals of certificates proving caste should be submitted for getting admission. No time will be allowed for producing certificates. Originals of certificates proving qualifications should also be produced. Admission fee of Rs.110 should be remitted the same day.