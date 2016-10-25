Thiruvananthapuram

PDS: beneficiaries rush to correct draft entries

A huge crowd of beneficiaries before the Neyyattinkara taluk office on Monday to correct entries on the PDS list.

A huge crowd of beneficiaries before the Neyyattinkara taluk office on Monday to correct entries on the PDS list.  

Complaints about names being taken off BPL list

The taluk supply office in Neyyattinkara on Monday witnessed an unprecedented rush of Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries for raising their complaints regarding the draft beneficiary list that was published last week.

With thousands of people, most of them women, crowding in front of the supply office, right from the morning, the authorities were unable to bring the situation under control.

A few of those who had gathered fainted as the sun came down hard. Beneficiaries from 22 villages had gathered at the supply office to get their entries corrected. A majority of those gathered complained about their names being taken off from the Below the Poverty Line (BPL) list. With the Food Security Act 2013 coming into effect, many beneficiaries will find themselves out of the BPL list.

Following the incident, the Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman has said that the complaints regarding the draft list will be accepted in the panchayat, village, Corporation office and ICDS offices.

The District Collector chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. The beneficiary can approach a committee consisting of the panchayat secretary, village officer, rationing inspector and ICDS supervisor in case the complaint is not solved in the above offices. Further complaints can be placed before an appellate committee headed by the District Collector.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 6:34:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/PDS-beneficiaries-rush-to-correct-draft-entries/article16081175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY