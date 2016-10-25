PDS: beneficiaries rush to correct draft entries

The taluk supply office in Neyyattinkara on Monday witnessed an unprecedented rush of Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries for raising their complaints regarding the draft beneficiary list that was published last week.

With thousands of people, most of them women, crowding in front of the supply office, right from the morning, the authorities were unable to bring the situation under control.

A few of those who had gathered fainted as the sun came down hard. Beneficiaries from 22 villages had gathered at the supply office to get their entries corrected. A majority of those gathered complained about their names being taken off from the Below the Poverty Line (BPL) list. With the Food Security Act 2013 coming into effect, many beneficiaries will find themselves out of the BPL list.

Following the incident, the Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman has said that the complaints regarding the draft list will be accepted in the panchayat, village, Corporation office and ICDS offices.

The District Collector chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. The beneficiary can approach a committee consisting of the panchayat secretary, village officer, rationing inspector and ICDS supervisor in case the complaint is not solved in the above offices. Further complaints can be placed before an appellate committee headed by the District Collector.