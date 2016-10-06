PCB curbs on firecrackers during Deepavali

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued restrictions on the sale and use of firecrackers during the Deepavali festival season, in view of the health hazards caused by noise pollution and the possibility of accidents. The board has banned the sale and use of firecrackers above 125 decibels and the bursting of crackers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Bursting of crackers within a radius of 100 m around hospitals, schools, courts, and places of worship has also been banned.
The board has appealed to the public to opt for firecrackers that burst into colourful lights rather than those producing noise.
A press note issued by the board here on Wednesday urged traders and consumers to abide by the order issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests imposing controls on the manufacture and use of firecrackers.
