PAG questions delay in housing project

The Principal Accountant General’s audit of the accounts of Kudumbasree has questioned the undue delay in the implementation of housing projects in the city Corporation under the ‘Basic Services to Urban Poor’ (BSUP) project. The report said even after a lapse of four years since the date of completion of the BSUP project sanctioned initially, the Corporation had not completed the construction works.

The duration of the BSUP projects, a sub-component of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), was seven years — 2005-06 to 2011-12. The tenure was later extended by two years, up to 2014 and then further to March 2017.

The report said the delay in completion of projects and non-commencement of a few others had resulted in the non-utilisation of Central assistance completely. Of the total project cost of Rs.207.94 crore, Rs. 144.22 crore had been transferred to the Corporation so far. The State’s share due as per norms against the fund release from the Union government had not been released completely in all phases.

The audit also found that there was no proper mechanism in Kudumbasree to monitor the implementation, resulting in non-achievement of the sanctioned projects.

One of the crucial projects remaining as part of the BSUP was the fourth phase of the Karimadom colony housing project, which is yet to begin. Even as the third phase dragged on for the past two years, 72 flats were constructed under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) at Karimadom over seven months and keys were handed over to beneficiaries this August.

The third phase of the housing project, with a total of 180 houses over 9 blocks, had begun in June 2014. However, it was beset with problems.

