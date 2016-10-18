Opposition points finger at Chief Minister

Members of the Opposition staged a walkout in the Assembly on Monday in protest against the government’s refusal to include Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office within the ambit of the probe into the appointment row in the Industries Department.

V.D. Satheesan, who gave notice for an adjournment motion, said Mr. Vijayan was privy to former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan’s decision to appoint the kin of CPI(M) leaders in pivotal positions in public-sector undertakings under the department.

A total of 39 candidates were short-listed for appointment and 17 were posted. But of this, only six were from the list given by the public-sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board. Eleven candidates were selected from outside the list, he said.

‘CM aware of decisions’

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Mr. Vijayan was aware of the decisions and if he was unaware, it amounted to dereliction of duty and that was tantamount to corruption.

Mr. Vijayan said that he need not necessarily know the details of the appointments made by a Minister in his department. Earlier too he had clarified it.Mr. Jayarajan resigned to uphold moral and ethical values, which the United Democratic Front had never done during its tenure.

He said the government would not do anything to impede the smooth functioning of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala insisted that the Chief Minister’s office too should be included in the probe. Mr. Vijayan could not feign ignorance of the mistakes committed by Mr. Jayarajan. He demanded that the government table all files regarding the appointments.

Based on the government’s explanation, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied notice for the motion, following which the Opposition staged a walkout.

Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani registered his protest, but did not participate in the walkout. The lone MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party O. Rajagopal also remained in the House.