Oppn. walkout over Kerala Bank

The differences between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) over the formation of a monolith Kerala Bank by merging the 14 district cooperative banks (DCBs) with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank came out in the open in the Assembly on Tuesday during the debate on a notice for an adjournment motion.

The Opposition staged a walkout in protest against the government’s attempts to undermine the democratic structure of the cooperative sector and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan’s refusal to the notice for the motion.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained that the merger of the DCBs with the State Cooperative Bank would be beneficial for the State, especially in the context of the State Bank of India-State Bank of Travancore merger, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala feared that it would undermine the democratic structure of the cooperative sector.

The Opposition came down heavily on the government for adopting shortcuts to disband the director boards of 13 DCBs and the State Cooperative Bank controlled by the UDF to achieve its objective of forming the Kerala Bank.

Even though the Congress has high stakes in the cooperative sector, it was left to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator Abdul Hameed to move the notice for the adjournment motion. He alleged that the government planned to disband the director boards of the DCBs on the pretext of non-existent irregularities to facilitate the establishment of the Kerala Bank. Cooperation Minister A.C. Moideen opposed the notice for the motion, prompting the Speaker to refuse permission.