One-time education loan settlement likely

The government is planning a one-time education loan settlement scheme with government assistance after discussions with the State Level Bankers Committee, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.
Replying to a calling attention motion by James Mathew in the Assembly on Monday on the problems being faced by students in availing themselves of bank loans, Dr. Isaac said that a moratorium had been proposed on loans that could not be repaid even after five years.
This was mainly because the candidates could not secure a job within the stipulated period or the salary was inadequate to repay the loans. A moratorium had been proposed in such cases.
As per the proposal, the monthly repayment should not exceed one-fourth of the salary and if a candidate had repaid interest equivalent to the principal, the loan would be settled through the one-time scheme with government assistance. The scheme would be introduced after discussions with the SLBC.
