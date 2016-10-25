Thiruvananthapuram

One-time education loan settlement likely

Students face difficulty in getting loans: MLA

The government is planning a one-time education loan settlement scheme with government assistance after discussions with the State Level Bankers Committee, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Replying to a calling attention motion by James Mathew in the Assembly on Monday on the problems being faced by students in availing themselves of bank loans, Dr. Isaac said that a moratorium had been proposed on loans that could not be repaid even after five years.

This was mainly because the candidates could not secure a job within the stipulated period or the salary was inadequate to repay the loans. A moratorium had been proposed in such cases.

As per the proposal, the monthly repayment should not exceed one-fourth of the salary and if a candidate had repaid interest equivalent to the principal, the loan would be settled through the one-time scheme with government assistance. The scheme would be introduced after discussions with the SLBC.

