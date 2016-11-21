One killed while cleaning well

A 45-year old man was killed on Sunday after falling into a well during maintenance works that were being undertaken near Neyyattinkara. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Prakash, from Irumbil in Neyyattinkara. The incident occurred in the deceased’s locality by around 11 a.m.

“He fell into the water after the log, on which he stood to fix a pulley, buckled and collapsed. By the time his body was recovered, it was too late,” an official said. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.