One killed in clash

: A youth was killed and another injured in a clash that allegedly took place at Karakkamandapam, near Nemom, late on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rafeeq of Vellayani. The clashes took place by 10 p.m. when a gang allegedly led by Abu Shakeer of Karakkamandapam attacked another gang led by Rafeeq. The attack was in retaliation to an earlier one that was allegedly masterminded by Rafeeq, the police said.

Rafeeq was allegedly beaten to death using a big stone. Despite being rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved.

Abu Shakeer, who was also admitted with injuries, managed to flee after being administered first aid. The police have launched efforts to bring those responsible for the incident to book.