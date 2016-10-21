Thiruvananthapuram

One killed in accident

A 56-year-old woman was killed after the scooter she was travelling on was hit by a KSRTC bus at Pappanamcode around 10.45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Santhikumari of Kamaleswaram. She was riding pillion on her husband Raveendran’s scooter. The bus, from the Vellarada depot, knocked the two-wheeler down while trying to overtake a vehicle and ran over the woman. Raveendran was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here with serious injuries.

