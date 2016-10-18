One killed in accident

A 55-year-old man, who was being transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in an ambulance, was killed in an accident near Pettah late on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajan, who hailed from Mulloor Thottam. He was being transported after being referred to the medical college for a heart-related ailment from Vizhinjam. After hitting an electric post, the ambulance rammed a motorcycle. Three persons, identified as Shajahan (49), Siddique (50) and Anil Kumar (55), were also injured in the accident. The accident occurred near the Kanjiravilakom Devi Temple.