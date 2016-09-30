Thiruvananthapuram

One killed, five injured in bus-jeep collision

: One person was killed and five were injured in a collision between a jeep and a KSRTC bus near Vembayam on Thursday.

The Venjaramoodu police identified the deceased as Rajan, 28, of Kattuva in Kanyakumari. The accident occurred at 6.30 a.m. at Koppam. Rajan, who was at the wheel of the jeep, was proceeding towards Venjaramoodu when the vehicle collided with a Thiruvananthapuram-bound KSRTC Fast Passenger bus. After hitting the jeep, the bus rammed a transformer before coming to a stop.

Rajan was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Five passengers of the bus were also admitted to the hospital. They were identified as Thankamani Amma, 56; Prasad, 49; Leela, 48; Malini, 20; all hailing from Madavoor; and Vijayan, 50 of Kilimanoor. None of them has sustained life-threatening injuries, the hospital authorities said. A case has been registered in connection with the accident.

