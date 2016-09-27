One injured during failed attempt to click selfie

Thiruvananthapuram

One injured during selfie attempt



A 19-year-old youth suffered serious head injuries after falling from atop a rock at Ponmudi on Monday, reportedly during an attempt to click a ‘selfie’. According to the police, Abhi Raveendran of Vattiyurkavu was injured after slipping and falling off a rock at the Upper Sanatorium. He was visiting the tourist spot along with his family members during a leisure trip. He was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where his condition remained critical, hospital sources said.

