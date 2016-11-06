On House premises, a tulsi show

The Legislative Assembly complex here will soon be home to a unique garden showcasing the rich diversity of the tulsi, a herb with religious, spiritual and medicinal significance and considered sacred by communities across the world.

The garden, named Tulasivanam, will sport a rare collection comprising 30 varieties of the species including hybrids in the initial phase. It is being established as part of the Green Assembly project initiated by Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan.

“It is an effort to highlight Kerala’s herbal traditions, eco-friendly culture and sustainable utilisation of biodiversity,” says Mr.Sreeramakrishnan. “The garden will also be a conservatory for rare species of tulsi, many of which are on the verge of extinction”. The project is scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday.

Belonging to the family Lamiaceae, many of the varieties of tulsi are an integral element in Ayurveda, folk and tribal medicines that are part of primary health care.

A World War link

“Collecting seeds for the garden proved to be an uphill task as there are no major conservatories for tulsi anywhere in the country,” says A.V. Raghu, Scientist, Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, and consultant to the Green Assembly project. Apart from Ocimum basilicum (Ramatulsi), Ocimum gratissimum (Agasthya tulsi) and Ocimum tenuiiflorum (Krishna tulsi) and their hybrids, the collection also includes varieties of lesser known families. A prominent species, Artemisia nilagarica (Karpoora tulsi) is believed to have been brought to India from Africa during the Second World War period to make camphor. Dr.Raghu said the garden would be developed into a germplasm collection of more than 40 tulsi plants. He added that there were plans to conduct phytochemical studies to identify the biologically active compounds in the species.

Sources in the Speaker’s office said Tulasivanam would be followed by projects to set up a collection of traditional banana varieties, a herbal garden, spices garden and millet garden in the Assembly complex.