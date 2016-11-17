Offering a ray of hope to poor students

For 24 poor school students from Thiruvananthapuram taluk, Teach has come as a ray of hope.

This charitable society based at Kalady, near Attukal, is providing material and moral support to the students to ensure that their education is not disrupted and they realise their potential to the maximum.

Started by a group of friends with the desire to do their bit to further the education of a couple of schoolchildren, the society, now in its fourth year, has found support along the way from local residents’ association members, teachers, and a few others.

Today, they number 63. It has also registered itself as a trust.

Disadvantaged

The trust members first visit schools to select students who have potential to do well but are from disadvantaged backgrounds. Home visits are also made to ascertain the students’ financial conditions.

Then the students are provided with necessary study material.

The trust has found that very often the family background of these children comes in the way of their studies. In a bid to motivate the students and address their academic concerns, the trust has been bringing them together at least once every few months.

Problem areas

English and Maths have been found to be the most difficult subjects for the children to tackle. “The idea is not to stick to what is contained in textbooks but to focus on their basics,” says trust secretary M.P. Anilkumar.

English classes are taken by Sujeev Jose, former English research head of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), maths by K. Swaminathan, career counselling by Jaleesh Peter, and counselling sessions by R. Jayaprakash, child psychologist at Government Medical College Hospital here.

Counselling sessions

Parents are also asked to attend the counselling sessions. Says Madavoor Sasi, trust president who is also associated with the SCERT: “If the home environment is not conducive to studies, the children suffer from lack of motivation and attention. Counselling the parents has helped bring about some change.”

Library membership and book subscriptions too are provided to the children. This year, five students whose association with the trust began in 2013 will attend the class 10 examinations.

Till they find a job

For the trust, this is a long-term programme. Starting from when the children are in class 6, it hopes to support them till their graduation and even till they find jobs. At the moment, the funds for the programme are met by the members themselves, including member sponsorships.

But the trust wants to reach out to at least 100 children.

“We plan to start a resource centre through which the services of expert teachers can be made available to the students The ultimate aim is to create a generation of socially committed youngsters who can make positive contribution to society,” says Mr. Anilkumar.