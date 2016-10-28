Odisha group leaves Sree Chitra Home

On Thursday, 91 women from Odisha who had been accommodated at the Sree Chitra Home following a court order bid farewell to those who had tried to made their stay as comfortable as possible for almost a week.

As formalities for the release of the women got under way at the Superintendent’s office, waiting outside were the young residents of the home. There were chatter and loud laughter all round as the women began boarding the buses that were to take them to the Kinfra International Apparel Park hostel where they would be put up. The bonds that had been formed between the hosts and the guests within a matter of days were visible as hands were grabbed in hurried gestures of friendship and empathy.

The women, part of a 145-member group, had reached the home after they were detained at the Parassala railway station while heading to the city to work in a garment firm at the Kinfra park. The other members of the group were accommodated at the beggar rehabilitation home of the city Corporation at Sakshatkaram, the Government Children’s Home at Poojappura, and Snehitha at Vazhuthacaud.

Court order

Those housed in Sree Chitra Home and Sakshatkaram were handed over on Thursday to representatives of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, the agency responsible for their training and placement, after the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court – 1 on Wednesday had ordered their interim release. The IL&FS had filed an undertaking that it would take care of food, accommodation, shelter and other amenities for the group. The IL&FS was also asked to produce within three weeks the originals of school leaving certificates and transfer certificates of the 145 people.