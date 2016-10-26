Odisha group: firms told to approach court

A resolution may be in sight on the fate of the group from Odisha that is accommodated in various care homes in the city.

A high-level meeting held in the chamber of the District Judge who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority here on Tuesday advised the representatives of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), a job training firm, and Kanyakumari Exports (Pvt.) Ltd., a garment unit, to approach the Neyyattinkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday to prove their credentials to get the adult members of the group released.

Documents

The company representatives claimed that they had all relevant documents pertaining to the training and employment of the youngsters. They were directed to produce the documents in the court.

The meeting was attended by the District Collector, District Social Justice Officer, Railway Superintendent of Police, Labour Enforcement Officer, and representatives of the firms.

The police and Labour Enforcement Officer have been asked to ensure that proper lodging, food, and other facilities are provided to the group once they are received by the garment firm.

Case to remain

The prosecution case against the accused will go on as per law.

Meanwhile, Kanyakumari Exports (Pvt.) Ltd. has claimed that the group from Odisha was given placements after their biodata and relevant documents were examined by their human resource department, and interviews and physical examinations were conducted.

Only those in 18-35 group

The company said it would employ only those in the 18-35 age group. In a statement here, it said that most of their staff members were Malayalis, and the recruitment process followed was the same for everyone.

It also said the Scheduled Tribe Department had been apprised of the placement plans.

The company alleged foul play in the detention of the group at Parassala. It alleged a deliberate bid to undermine the company’s reputation.

‘Placements given after examining biodata, documents of candidates’

Police, labour officer told to ensure well-being of group at firm