ODF declaration on November 1

Kerala will be declared an Open Defecation Free (ODF) State on November 1.

Local Administration Minister K.T. Jaleel, while addressing a review meeting at District Panchayat Hall here on Wednesday, said that the target could be achieved with the construction of 1.75 lakh more new toilets.

The State has completed the Central government project within three months.

The successful completion of Central government project would help the State to attain more funds and make the development process more easy, the Minister said.