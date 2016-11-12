Normal life hit, says Kodiyeri

The Central government decision to withdraw Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes has brought life to a complete standstill, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

Such unreasonable decisions were setting the ground for suicides and unnatural deaths in the State, Mr. Balakrishnan said in a statement here on Friday.

Patients were striving hard and could not get urgent medical care, including surgeries, for want of money. Sale of lottery tickets had come to a complete halt. Migrant workers are the worst hit. ATMs had gone dry.

Campaign tool

The government drive against black money and fake currency lacked sincerity. This was being used as a campaign tool.