Nonagenarian killed in stray dog attack

A 90-year-old man, who was reportedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs outside his house in Varkala on Wednesday morning, succumbed to his injuries at the Medical College Hospital in the evening. The deceased has been identified as Raghavan, who hails from Mundayil.

Raghavan was sleeping on the verandah of his son’s house when he was attacked by a pack of five to six stray dogs around 4.30 a.m. He was severely injured on the neck, face, and legs. Relatives and neighbours rushed him to the Varkala taluk hospital and he was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital, where he was given anti-rabies injections and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the surgical ICU. A team of doctors from the preventive clinic, medicine, surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, and ENT departments were part of a coordinated effort to save the nonagenarian’s life.

In the afternoon, he suffered a cardiac arrest, but the doctors managed to revive him. But the second cardiac arrest at 2.55 p.m. proved fatal. The dead body was shifted to the mortuary. It will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

The incident was similar to the one that happened at Pulluvila in coastal Thiruvananthapuram in August, when a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a large pack of stray dogs on the beach at night. The incident and several other stray dog attacks had led to a huge uproar on the need to control the number of stray dogs in the State.

Slow pace

According to a report submitted in the Supreme Court recently by a committee appointed by the apex court in a connected case, more than one lakh people in Kerala have been bitten by dogs in 2015-16. The slow pace of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes formulated by the local bodies has also been found to be a reason.