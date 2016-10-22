Loknath Behera, State Police Chief, has instructed his officers to make police stations less harmful to the environment. Henceforth, police stations will not use plastic cups or plates. The Kerala Suchitwa Mission will provide bins at station houses to segregate waste. Used paper will be shredded and disposed. The order is silent on how the police will dispose of seized vehicles that have piled up in police stations over the years and spilled over to the roads that abut them. The removal of the vehicles is a problem that has dogged the force for years. — Special Correspondent
No to plastic cups
Police stationsto go green
