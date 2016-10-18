New repair policy for PWD soon

The government would soon give shape to a new maintenance policy for the Public Works Department, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran told the Assembly on Monday.

He was replying to the discussion on the demand for grants in the revised budget for the financial year 2016-17.

A new system would be put in place in the PWD to oversee maintenance work. It would have an official set up with a Chief Engineer downwards, Mr. Sudhakaran said. The PWD manual too needs revising, he said.

In a year Rs. 200 crore changes hands in the department in connection with transfers and postings. This year not a single rupee has changed hands on this count, he pointed out.

Maintenance work on all main roads leading to Sabarimala would be completed by October 31. Work on the auxiliary roads has been delayed and it needs Rs.100 crore to be completed.

The Finance Department is soon expected to sanction that amount, he said. The BPCL has been asked to supply 50,000 tonnes of rubberised tar for resurfacing roads. A sum of Rs.5,000 crore would be required to relay roads in the State, he added.

Forest Minister K. Raju said the government plans to bring under insurance cover this year one lakh head of cattle. The government intends to implement the recommendation of the subject committee to hike compensation for loss of lives in man-animal conflicts to Rs.10 lakh.

Earlier, participating in the discussion K.C. Joseph said though the budget had made announcements of a master plan for Sabarimala, not a single project had taken off.

