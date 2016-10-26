New industrial policy soon: CM

The government will come out with a new industrial policy with thrust on environment-friendly industries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to demands for grants for Industries in the revised budget the Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the draft of the new industrial policy was getting ready. The attempt of the government was to begin new industries, rejuvenate the sick ones and take over Central public sector units that are sick and on the verge of closure in the State.

The thrust of the government would be on creating basic infrastructure as investors were citing lack of land, poor road connectivity, and shortage of power to set up industries. The steps to attract industries had not succeeded and the government was trying to change the face of the State by creating the requisite infrastructure through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, he said.

The single-window system facility would be revamped and made transparent. A single application online would be enough for getting licence for commencing industries and it would come into effect in December.

The jobs in the IT sector would be doubled once the expansion programmes were completed. The export would touch $2b in 2018, he said.

A Land Management System would be rolled out to ensure that land was made available to genuine industrialists. Industrial complexes were to be set up in Veli, Puzhakkal, and Shoranur this year itself.

Pointing out the steps taken by the government to help KMML, Titanium, and Malabar Cements, the Chief Minister said the public sector units would be strengthened. Kerala Online Permit Award Service would be launched for mining of beach sand deposits from Chavara to Thottapally. Mining would be restricted to public sector. Keltron would be revamped and modernised to face competition.

Handloom sector would get the needed boost with the sector making available the 300 lakh metre cloth for school uniform. Kerala Handloom brand would be marketed. The Khadi units would be modernised and new technology and design would be introduced in handicrafts sector, the Chief Minister said.