New casualty block at medical college in 6 months

The new casualty block at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here is set to be ready in six months.

Construction of the block has now entered the second stage, according to an official release here.

Trauma care will be the focus at the new block, with plans to set up eight operation theatres while there are three at the existing casualty.

The new operation theatres include ones for the surgery, neurosurgery and orthopaedics specialities, apart from a septic operation theatre, a surgery procedure room and an ortho procedure room.

The two-storeyed structure will be near the main entrance to the hospital. The floors will be connected with lifts and ramps.

Diagnostic facilities such as X-Ray, ultrasound scan, CT scan, MRI scan, and so on will be located in the basement.

Reception, triage, different casualty sections, surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU), medical ICU, operation theatres, pre-operation and post-operation rooms, and an observation room with eighty beds will be located on the ground floor.