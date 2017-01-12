New TRIDA chief to focus on suburbs

Bringing an end to over six months of administrative impasse, C. Jayan Babu took over as the chairman of the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) on Thursday for his second stint at its helm.

Soon after assuming office, Mr. Babu, also a former two-time Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, said he would explore all avenues to undertake infrastructure projects in city suburbs. Besides the Corporation limits, the jurisdiction of TRIDA extends to the grama panchayats of Kalliyoor, Pallichal, Venganoor, Vilappil, and Vilavoorkal.

“The areas towards the Technopark are approaching saturation and implementing further activities without proper planning could lead to unintended consequences. Under the circumstances, we should consider the development potential of the adjoining areas, especially the eastern regions. These areas remain development-starved and require much attention,” he said.

Parking lot

He said that a proposal to establish a parking ground at an unutilised plot of around six acres at Attakulangara, owned by the TRIDA, will be considered. The facility could be used for parking long-distance private buses, autorickshaws and taxis without further congesting the region.

Referring to the cancellation of the government order to hand over land possessed by the Government Central High School at Attakulangara to TRIDA, Mr. Babu said projects had been envisaged in a manner that retained the heritage and historical importance of the city. He, however, added that the proposed project (to construct a bus stand to decongest East Fort) was a need of the times and it would be relocated.

Mr. Babu added that people had already begun to convey their suggestions regarding the functioning of TRIDA. The organisation would focus on implementing new concepts in tune with the ground realities, he said.