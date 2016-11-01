The Vocational Higher Secondary Department (VHSD) has been selected for the Indira Gandhi national award 2015-16 given for laudable performance for activities under the National Service Scheme (NSS). State programme coordinator of the NSS at the department E. Fazil was selected as the best programme coordinator, a press note issued here on Monday said. The award would be given away at a programme to be held at Rashtrapthi Bhavan on November 19. As part of its NSS activities, the department had organised a torchlight rally from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan and set up 1,267 community home libraries. As part of Swachch Bharat, the department had constructed 340 public toilets.
NSS award
Laurels for VHSD
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor