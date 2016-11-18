More facilities promised for community health centres

Adequate facilities will be created in community health centres and secondary care institutions so that women crowding at tertiary care centres for even normal and low-risk deliveries can be reduced, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was inaugurating the World Pre-maturity Day observance at the SAT hospital in the capital city on Thursday.

The Minister was all praise for the neonatology wing of SAT Hospital, which has a remarkable track record of saving babies born prematurely and through high-risk deliveries.

Phased revamp

She said the government was aiming at revamping the health sector totally, starting from primary care level, and that facilities, human resources, and infrastructure in all secondary- and tertiary-care hospitals will be improved in phases.

Thomas Mathew, Principal, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram; V.R. Nandini, Superintendent, SAT hospital; Shobha Kumar, unit chief, neonatology; and senior doctors were present on the occasion.

