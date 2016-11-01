Missing man’s body found

Ratheesh R., 28, who was reported missing from August 28, was found murdered, the police have said. The murder came to light on Monday when the police discovered the autorickshaw belonging to the deceased in a battered condition at a workshop near his residence in Valiyathura.

The police said that three men, Ratheesh V., 28, Dileep, 35, and Raju, alias Kuttappan, 36, had invited Ratheesh to consume alcohol with them at an abandoned house near his residence on August 28, where they allegedly beat him to death. The body was buried at the same spot.

The three men then damaged his autorickshaw and shifted it to a workshop after three to four days. The crime was committed over alleged illicit relations the deceased had with two relatives of Ratheesh, the police said. All the three accused have been arrested.