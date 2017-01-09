Minister turns life-saver for accident victims

Three persons were injured after the two-wheelers they were travelling on collided at Parottukonam on Sunday. The injured were rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in the official vehicle of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja who was passing by.

Those injured have been identified as Jinu Roy of Parottukonam, Vijayan and his daughter, Vidya , of Pannanvila.

While Jinu was headed for Peroorkada from Parottukonam on his scooter, the others were travelling from Muttada to Pannanvila on a scooter.

Both Jinu and Vidya sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The frantic attempts made by passersby to flag down private vehicles to rush them to a hospital came to naught.

Ms. Shylaja who was on her way back to the capital city after attending a programme at Venjaramoodu stopped by to enquire about the accident.

The Minister, her personal assistant and gunman got out of the vehicle and accommodated the injured, who were taken to the hospital.

The Minister and her staff members later continued their journey in a police vehicle.

According to the hospital authorities, the patients were out of danger and were kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit. at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.