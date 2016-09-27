Minister stands firm on pact

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has reiterated that the government’s agreement with private self-financing medical colleges on MBBS admissions was sound and that it had succeeded in securing more merit seats at subsidised fees for students this year. This year, 21 college managements had come forward to reach an agreement with government on seat allotment instead of the 14 last year.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday after the failed talks with KSU activists, she said that the government would take stringent action against any management found to be violating the agreement and collecting capitation fee from students.

Now that the Supreme Court will give the final decision on the seat allotment by self-financing college managements, the government will wait for the decision and act accordingly, she said.