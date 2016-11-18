Milma seeks exemption from withdrawal curbs

Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Milma) chairman P.T. Gopala Kurup and Milma’s regional unions’ chairmen have jointly appealed to the Reserve Bank Regional Director to exempt dairy cooperatives under Milma from the existing restrictions on cash withdrawal. They have also appealed that the dairy cooperatives be given special permission to draw up to Rs. 5 lakh in one cash withdrawal.

The Milma regional unions pay milk prices to the dairy cooperatives through bank.

The primary dairy cooperatives pay milk price to the dairy farmer once in ten days. Ever since November 8, when the restrictions were imposed on cash withdrawals from banks, the dairy cooperatives have not been able to pay the dairy farmers.

Though the Registrar of Dairy Cooperatives has directed that the dairy farmers be paid through banks, the farmers have been finding it difficult to give up their daily farm work to go to faraway banks and stand in queues for long.

The restrictions on cash withdrawals through cooperative banks in rural areas have worsened the situation and most farmers find themselves cash-strapped to purchase cattle feed and meet their domestic requirements.