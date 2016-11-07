Meet to expedite land acquisition

The government will convene a meeting next week in the capital to speed up the land acquisition for the flyovers and stations for the proposed Rs.6,728-crore Light Metro for the cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

A decision to convene the meeting was taken by Minister for Public Works and Railways G. Sudhakaran after Principal Adviser, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), E. Sreedharan called on him here on Friday and pointed out the hurdles in commencing the preparatory works, official sources said.

The DMRC is the turnkey consultant for the interim works such as construction of flyovers and floating of tenders for the rolling stock of the MRTS. The meeting is scheduled for November 8 as Mr. Sreedharan is reaching the city on Wednesday to attend an award function.

Officials not posted

Even after two months of the Cabinet giving its nod to acquire 1.98 hectares in Thiruvananthapuram for 19 light metro stations, another 2.77 hectares for three flyovers and 1.44 hectares in Kozhikode for the 14 stations, the Deputy Collector/Sub Divisional Officer (Revenue) and the personnel needed to assist the officers have not been posted till date.

Administrative sanction for a Rs.272.84-crore for acquiring 2.77 hectares in Thiruvananthapuram for constructing flyovers at the busy junctions of Ulloor, Sreekaryam, and Pattom along NH 66 through which the Light Metro is to be operated from Pallipuram to Karamana was also given by the Cabinet.

Design forwarded

The Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Limited (KRTL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to execute the project, has forwarded the design and drawings of the flyovers and metro stations prepared by the DMRC along with the government order (GO) granting administrative sanction to the district administration. Official sources said the district administration had sought detailed GO with survey numbers of the land to be acquired and approval for negotiated purchase.

In all, the government needs to acquire 17.47 hectares of government land and 4.62 hectares of private land in the two cities.

The drawings of the flyover at Thampanoor is awaiting the nod and the traffic survey by Natpac is over. The Rs.45-crore flyover designed and being executed at Panniyankara in Kozhikode by DMRC as part of the project is almost over.

For depot

The Revenue Department has transferred 10.11 hectares of land near the CRPF camp Pallipuram to KRTL for a depot of the Light Metro. Sources said the land was yet to reach the possession of KRTL. Land will be acquired from Pallipuram, Kazhakuttam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkad, Ulloor, Pattom, Kowdiar, Vanchiyoor, and Thycaud villages.