Medical college teachers support dress code

Medical teachers support dress code



The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has expressed its support for the recently imposed student dress code at the Government Medical College here. Dignified appearance and behaviour will reflect the nobility of the profession, according to the association. The decision to enforce the dress code, which prohibits clothing such as jeans and leggings, was the result of complaints from patients and bystanders said an official release. Following this, the circular specifying the dress code was reissued. — Staff Reporter

