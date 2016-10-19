Medical app developed

Thiruvananthapuram

: Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday launched ‘Medpicky’, a mobile-based medical application developed at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET). The Minister said that start-ups can play a key role in the State’s economy. In a State like Kerala, which is facing scarcity of land required for big projects, the future is in start-ups, he said.

K.S. Sabarinathan, MLA, said apps like ‘Medpicky’ can help in controlling the monopolisation in the medical sector. CET Principal Vrinda.V. Nair presided over the function.



