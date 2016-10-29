Meat waste collectors on Corporation’s radar

The mounting problem of meat waste had prompted the city Corporation to ink an agreement with a Tamil Nadu-based company to collect such waste from restaurants in the city. But many hotels in the city are not part of the arrangement and have struck agreements with private meat waste collection companies. The civic body is now trying to rein in these meat waste collectors.

The lack of a system to identify private waste collectors has aided the thriving business of meat waste collection. “Hotel and abattoir owners just want to remove the waste from their compound.

Several private collection agents make use of this situation and strike up a deal, without having any facility to process the waste. We have found that even autorickshaw drivers from the city outskirts double as collection agents after their last trip and then dump the collected waste along the National Highway after Pravachambalam, where there is no strict surveillance. It is easy money for them,” says an official from the health wing.

Some other private waste collectors are interested only in the bones, which they process to make various products. But they collect the meat waste too, for money, and dump it on the way.

The civic body had recently caught around 30 such private waste collectors for illegal dumping of waste. Fines of Rs.25,000 were imposed and their details were handed over to the police. The Corporation had sent requests to the State government to implement a system for licensing and identification of approved meat waste collectors.

Stray dog menace

Another challenge for the local body has been the dumping in public places of food waste from parties and wedding receptions. The dumping of meat waste in public places is a major reason for the increasing number of stray dogs in the urban areas. With the revival of the Corporation’s slaughterhouse still some time away, it will be quite a task for it to control the private meat waste collectors.

